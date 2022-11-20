Keel Point LLC Has $258,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $86.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $121.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

