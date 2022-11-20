Insider Selling: Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Director Sells $12,489.90 in Stock

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) Director Cynthia Boiter sold 1,343 shares of Perma-Pipe International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $12,489.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $183,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PPIH opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 8.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

