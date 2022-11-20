TORM plc (TRMD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.46 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

TORM has a dividend payout ratio of 51.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Stock Up 2.7 %

TRMD stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. TORM has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $30.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -211.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TORM by 37.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in TORM by 190.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,617 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TORM by 599.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in TORM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TORM by 196.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TORM to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About TORM

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.