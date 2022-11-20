Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.83.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of BERY opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.
Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group
In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 142.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.