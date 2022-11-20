Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial to $68.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.83.

Shares of BERY opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 269,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 142.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,449 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 58.8% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

