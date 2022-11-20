HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC) Insider Purchases A$11,000.00 in Stock

HSC Technology Group Ltd (ASX:HSC – Get Rating) insider Ramsay Carter bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,000.00 ($7,382.55).
HSC Technology Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.14.
About HSC Technology Group
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for HSC Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSC Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.