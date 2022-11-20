Insider Selling: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Rating) insider Raymond Heung sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.06, for a total transaction of C$12,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,587,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,739,141.02.
Madison Pacific Properties Price Performance
TSE MPC opened at C$6.55 on Friday. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.66.
Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile
