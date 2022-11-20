Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ciena Stock Up 2.4 %

CIEN opened at $44.80 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $108,564,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,849,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,636,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,187,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,597,000 after purchasing an additional 700,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.74.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.