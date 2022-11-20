Longfor Group Holdings Limited (LGFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.43 on February 6th

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4308 per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGFRY stock opened at 25.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 25.91. Longfor Group has a 12 month low of 12.65 and a 12 month high of 61.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Longfor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Development; Property Investment; and Property Management and Related Services and Others segments.

Featured Articles

