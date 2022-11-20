Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Seneca Foods worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 4,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seneca Foods by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Seneca Foods during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seneca Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

