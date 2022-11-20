Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%. Analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 258,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 649,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.