Oppenheimer Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.5 %

EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.