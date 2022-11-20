Oppenheimer Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.42.

EDIT opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $752.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,852 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 4,346.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,016,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,030,000 after buying an additional 994,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after buying an additional 841,894 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

