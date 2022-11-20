Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 1.9 %

Macy’s stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

