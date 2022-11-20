Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 22.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 412.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $490.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $667.76.

MSCI Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.22%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

