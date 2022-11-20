Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 264.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after purchasing an additional 553,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after purchasing an additional 514,497 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $47,361,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 114.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 387,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $76.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

