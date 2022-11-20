Cibc World Market Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in NIO by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

NYSE:NIO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

