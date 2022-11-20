Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 16.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 22.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZIM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $24.78 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.16 by ($1.09). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 118.65% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 47.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Stories

