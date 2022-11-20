California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,021 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Roku worth $16,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,595 shares of company stock worth $486,978. 13.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Trading Down 1.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $266.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.35.

About Roku

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.