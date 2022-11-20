Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,009 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $6,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 54.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 146.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter.

BIPC stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

