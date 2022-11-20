Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ares Capital by 33.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 89,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,433 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,297 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ares Capital

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.27 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

