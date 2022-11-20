Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,247 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $24,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $123.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.55 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.25.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

