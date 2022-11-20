MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.68.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.