Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 6,199 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $328.70 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.87.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,285.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,112 shares of company stock worth $5,545,678 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

