Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,524 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,688,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 28,879 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 414,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 324,804 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 780,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,188,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.96 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 102.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,154 shares of company stock valued at $11,158,859. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

