Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Miller Industries Stock Down 0.0 %
Miller Industries stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Miller Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Miller Industries Company Profile
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Miller Industries (MLR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.