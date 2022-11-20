Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Miller Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Miller Industries stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miller Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 163.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

