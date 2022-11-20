Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 129.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 65.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 130.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,410,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total value of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KNSL opened at $308.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.05 and a 52-week high of $334.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $216.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNSL. Compass Point raised their price target on Kinsale Capital Group to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

