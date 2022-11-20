Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $73.04 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

