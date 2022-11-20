Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,484 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 221,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,466,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,802,000 after purchasing an additional 154,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

