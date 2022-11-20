Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $225.51 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day moving average of $182.02.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.74 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,405.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

