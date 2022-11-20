Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Shares of THG stock opened at $142.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.07 and its 200 day moving average is $138.84. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $121.69 and a one year high of $155.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.