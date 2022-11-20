JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,879 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.62% of Zebra Technologies worth $249,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $256.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

