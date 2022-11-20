JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 35,644 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.06% of MSA Safety worth $239,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.0 %

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $137.97 on Friday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

