JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 84,780 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,531,523 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of Bank of Montreal worth $243,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,257,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,026,000 after acquiring an additional 61,501 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,955,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,393,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

NYSE BMO opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.24. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

