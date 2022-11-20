TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,617,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 795,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $238,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after buying an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,341,000 after buying an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,308,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after purchasing an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 179,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 128,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,333. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

NYSE SNX opened at $101.18 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

