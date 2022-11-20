JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,529,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.41% of Hologic worth $244,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $79,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hologic by 110.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 995,854 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $59,258,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 246.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after buying an additional 654,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.29. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

