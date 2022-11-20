JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $245.98 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 104.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,067,442 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585,612 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $245,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $0.649 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.