Fiera Capital Corp Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $91.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

