Fiera Capital Corp Has $255,000 Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,677,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,771,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after acquiring an additional 128,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 189,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,467,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $139.18 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $195.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.65.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

