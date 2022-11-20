JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $239.31 Million Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,123,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.70% of Shaw Communications worth $239,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 744,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after buying an additional 94,488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,449,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after buying an additional 1,738,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.0 %

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

