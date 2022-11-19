Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $171.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average is $155.22.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

