Bank of Montreal Can Sells 37,486 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,486 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $39,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 243,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 58,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 180,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 89,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 36,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LYB opened at $82.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.