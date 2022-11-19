Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 423.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

