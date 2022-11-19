NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

