Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campion Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Campion Asset Management now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

