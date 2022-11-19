Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.03-$4.18 EPS.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

