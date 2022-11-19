Fiera Capital Corp Has $678,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

COF opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $90.27 and a 12 month high of $162.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.