Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $150.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.41. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,363 shares of company stock worth $643,252,431 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 3,202,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

