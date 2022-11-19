Bank of Montreal Can Sells 38,733 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $39,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 230,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.22.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

