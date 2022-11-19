Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

Incyte Company Profile

Shares of INCY opened at $77.45 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

