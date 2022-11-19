Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 17.0% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,749,000 after buying an additional 126,392 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Trading Up 0.1 %

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

KLA stock opened at $376.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

