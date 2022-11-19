Bank of Montreal Can Has $46.66 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 739,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $685,157,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,759,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

